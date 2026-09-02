International Equestrian Federation lifts all restrictions on Russian athletes

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. The Council of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has ruled to lift all of the previously imposed restrictions on Russian athletes allowing them to compete under the country’s flag and to the tune of the national anthem, the press office of the Russian Equestrian Federation reported on Wednesday.

The international equestrian body also allowed to organize FEI-sponsored tournaments on the territory of Russia. New regulations will be in force starting on October 5.

In order to participate in international competitions, athletes must comply with the current minimum FEI qualification requirements. There are no exceptions or exemptions from meeting these requirements.

FEI, together with the International Testing Agency (ITA) will work out a plan for anti-doping testing of Russian athletes.

Russia’s ban from int’l equestrian sports

Russian athletes have been barred from FEI-sponsored tournaments since March 2022 after the International Equestrian Federation slapped Russian equestrian sports with sanctions due to the country’s special military operation in Ukraine.

In November 2023, at a meeting of the FEI Bureau, held within the framework of the organization's General Assembly in Mexico, a decision was made that it was necessary to change the measures imposed on Russian athletes, horses, officials, horse owners and accompanying staff.

The FEI headquarters was instructed to work out criteria allowing individual Russian athletes, horses, officials, and so on to resume participation in FEI competitions under a neutral status, and to come up with an application form for this status.

In early November 2025, the FEI ruled to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at international tournaments in team events starting from January 1, 2026. The FEI General Assembly also made a decision to allow Belarus to host federation-sponsored competitions starting in 2026.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced a decision in July to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and also recommended lifting restrictions on the participation of Russian athletes in all international tournaments, including both in individual and team competitions.