Some 200 Russian athletes to compete in 2028 Summer Paralympics in US — RPC chief

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Some 200 Russian athletes may participate in the 2028 Summer Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, the United States, while the overall number of the Russian delegation is likely to top 300 people, President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) Pavel Rozhkov told TASS on Monday.

The RPC chief noted that Russia will potentially be represented in 23 sports disciplines, except for team competitions such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby and boccia.

"It is already necessary to address in detail a number of organizational issues for the successful performance of the national team at the [2028] Paralympics," Rozhkov said.

"These issues include [entry] visa support for all members of the delegation, timely issuance of accreditations, transport logistics, accommodation in the Paralympic Village, which will be located on the University of California campus, organization of meals, developing a training schedule in the United States, as well as medical care and anti-doping control procedures," he continued.

According to him, special attention should be paid to the training schedule on the eve of the Paralympics, as well as to acclimatization details and the time zone gap.

"We must take all of these peculiarities into account in our training plan so that our athletes can focus on the main objective, which is to achieve high results, rather than wasting their energy on everyday routine and coping with climatic conditions," Rozhkov added.

The 2028 Summer Paralympic Games will be hosted by Los Angeles on August 15-27.