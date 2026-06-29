Russia’s Medvedev beats Croatia’s Cilic in opening round of Wimbledon

LONDON, June 29. /TASS/. Russia’s top male racquet Daniil Medvedev confidently cleared the opening round of the 2026 Wimbledon on Monday by defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

In one hour and 52 minutes, the 8th-seeded Medvedev outplayed his unseeded Croatian opponent 6-1; 6-2; 6-4. In the next round, he will face Spain’s Daniel Merida.

Earlier in the day, the Spaniard defeated Argentina’s Camilo Ugo Carabelli 4-6; 3-6; 6-2; 3-0.

Medvedev, 30, is currently 9th in the ATP Rankings. He spent sixteen weeks as the world’s number one player in 2022. He previously won the 2021 US Open and holds 23 ATP titles. He won five of those 23 titles in 2023. Also, in 2021, he won the Davis Cup as well as the ATP Cup playing for the Russian national team.

This year’s Wimbledon takes place between June 29 and July 12 and offers a total of 74.5 million Euros [over $75 million] in prize money. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek of Poland are the reigning Wimbledon champions in men’s and women’s singles, respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.