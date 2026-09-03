ECHR drops remaining individual human-rights complaints against Russia

PARIS, September 3. /TASS/. The European Court of Human Rights has dropped the remaining individual complaints alleging human rights violations in Russia, citing a lack of resources and saying the issues raised had already been sufficiently addressed.

"The Court considered that it was no longer necessary to examine the remaining individual applications against Russia as they concerned issues that had already been sufficiently addressed and that the significant judicial resources required for their continued examination could not be justified," the statement said. "An individual examination of each of these applications would have required significant further resources, potentially at the expense of other applications requiring adjudication in respect of other States."

The decision concerns applications unrelated to military conflicts or inter-state disputes, as well as those that cannot be examined under a simplified procedure. The court stressed that it could restore an application to its list if the circumstances justified doing so. As of September 2022, when the ECHR considers Russia to have ceased to be a party to the European Convention on Human Rights, 15,800 such individual applications were pending, "the majority of which have been processed."

For now, the court plans to consider only applications concerning events outside Russia’s borders as recognized by the Council of Europe, as well as inter-state applications. More than 5,500 individual applications concern events in Crimea and Donbass, while another 150 cases have to do with the events of the 2008 armed conflict with Georgia. The court’s press service described these cases as a priority and said that a special Conflicts Unit had been established within the court’s Registry to ensure their swift examination.