Putin sees low birth rate as one of main challenges facing Russia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The low birth rate is one of the main challenges facing Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We will do everything to raise the rate. It’s a challenge for us, one of the main ones. And we will certainly work on that," he pointed out.

Asked if Russia viewed the birth rate as a matter of national security, Putin said: "We do. This is how we see it."

The president emphasized that Russia’s birth rate was not as low as that of some other countries but said it was being affected by numerous factors, with Russia’s special military operation not being the most important one. According to Putin, the key is to create conditions for people to have and raise children, as well as provide incentives for families and young women.