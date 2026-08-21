Trump orders to increase number of space launches five-fold by 2030

WASHINGTON, August 21. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum that will increase the number of annual space launches in the United States to 1,000 by 2030, according to a document released by the White House.

"By 2030, our space transportation ranges must grow to support more than 1,000 launches and reentries every year," the memo reads.

Currently, the US carries out over 200 space launches annually.

Besides, Trump gave instructions to "explore commercial robotic access to the surface of Mars," and "explore commercial architectures for sending humans to the surface of Mars and returning them to Earth."