Half of Russians surveyed know about September elections — pollster

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. One in two Russians surveyed is aware of September's elections to the State Duma, said Mikhail Mamonov, Director of Political Research at All-Russian Center for Public Opinion Research (VTsIOM).

"The first key factor that we always analyze is awareness of the elections. According to the latest data, 53% were able to correctly name the date, month, and year of the elections," Mamonov said at a round table of the Expert Institute for Social Research (EISR) "Single Voting Day -2026: How do Parties Plan to Win?"

The survey was conducted at the end of June among 1,600 adult Russians.

Mamonov said the second important factor is whether or not the person is going to vote in the elections.

"That number has been holding at the level of 64-66% for the last four months, that's how many Russians say they plan to take part in the elections. At the same time, 47% of Russians in our polls declare that they have a high degree of confidence that they will vote in the elections," Mamonov said, adding that Russians young and old said they plan to vote at about the same clip.

According to the expert, there are three leading parties among survey participants.

"This is United Russia - 76%. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation and New People are also rated high," Mamonov said.

He noted that the motives for participating in the elections remain stable - 87% say they agree that everyone should use their vote and should not stand aside. And 61% say that elections affect their lives.

"Supporters of United Russia are more likely than supporters of other parties to declare that they determine their future through elections. 56% of all respondents and 64% of those who say they will take part in the elections say they have already decided which party they will vote for. This indicator is quite high, considering that there is still a long time before the elections," Mamonov said.

Among the parliamentary parties, the respondents named the two most active on the campaign trail.

"United Russia is the undisputed leader. 62% of Russians told us that they had heard about the activities of this party in the last two weeks. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation is second, and the indicators of the other three parliamentary parties are close. That is, we can say that the election campaign is really underway," Mamonov said.

According to him, 34% of respondents are ready to vote for United Russia (according to the monthly average), about 10-11% of Russians are ready to vote for the Communist Party, New People and LDPR, and about 6% of Russians are ready to vote for a Just Russia.