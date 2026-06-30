CSTO plans to create Humanitarian Response Center in Tajikistan — emergencies minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 30. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) plans to establish the Humanitarian Response Center in Tajikistan, including in case of a powerful earthquake, Russian Emergencies Minister Alexander Kurenkov told TASS.

"We will consider this process to be underway. The center will be located close to dangerous seismic zones. There will be lots of equipment, clothing, and other supplies planned to be deployed here," the minister said following the 17th meeting of the Coordinating Council for Emergency Situations of the CSTO Member States in St. Petersburg.

According to him, rescuers fight for hours and minutes which sometimes turn into days due to various obstacles. But their logic is to be always prepared to respond to the greatest possible threat and to help promptly. "This humanitarian center will operate within this logic, once equipment, food, and essential supplies are available," the emergencies minister explained.

Kurenkov said that some issues are currently being negotiated and worked out. "We need to understand the structure, how we will purchase the equipment, what kind of items and, most importantly, whose items we will buy. There are opportunities to purchase, for example, Belarusian or Russian equipment," the emergencies minister said.