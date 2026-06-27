Tretyakov Gallery CEO presents awards to Winners of Worlds of Tarkovsky video art contest

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Olga Galaktionova, the General Director of the State Tretyakov Gallery, has attended the awards ceremony for the winners of the 5th All-Russia Video Art Competition "Worlds of Tarkovsky" in Ivanovo, which was held as part of the 20th International Film, Music, and Architecture Festival "Mirror. Tarkovsky's Philosophy," a TASS correspondent reports.

"When we started it, frankly, the intention was to update the media library and develop video art, but it later grew into a major project. The competition winners were included in the ROSIZO exhibition center’s collections, and their works were presented at the Koroche (In Brief) festival. More and more applications are being submitted, and they are quite interesting. This is about preserving Tarkovsky's legacy, preserving his cinema as an art form, and, of course, video art," she said from the podium. The winner in the Philosophy category was Viktor Shiroglazov (Perm) with his work Anamnesis. Ksenia Chernomor (Moscow) won the Childhood category with her project Book of Monologues, Yelena Laur (St. Petersburg) won the Nostalgia category with her work Mighty Lion, Oleg Ostimuk (Kursk) won the Space category with his project Afanasy Fet - Not in this, O Lord, is Thy might revealed, Yelena Kuzovleva (Perm) won the Landscape category with her work Tram Bridge, Natalia Tarkovskaya (Moscow) won the Dream category with her project And I Dreamed It..., and Alexey Grechushkin and Polina Turi (Moscow) won the Love category with their work Archetypes - I Don't See.

This year, the competition received 109 applications from authors aged 17 to 70 from Moscow and Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Blagoveshchensk, Voronezh, Yekaterinburg, Kaluga, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza, Perm, Rostov-on-Don, Ryazan, Saratov, Ufa, and Yaroslavl.

As ROSIZO General Director Georgy Moskvichev noted, the competition remains a platform for creative dialogue and the search for new artistic solutions. "Our competition is designed to preserve this spirit. Its main goal is to stimulate creativity and showcase the best and most striking works at the festival," he remarked from the stage.

About the Competition

The competition is supported by the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Mirror. Tarkovsky's Philosophy and Koroche (In Brief) festivals. Over the five years of its existence, more than 500 authors from across Russia, from Sakhalin to Kaliningrad, have participated.