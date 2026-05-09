Russian character, fortitude manifest themselves in difficult times — Putin

MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. The Nazis planned the genocide of all the nations of the Soviet Union, but they failed to take into account the Russian character and fortitude. These qualities manifest themselves with particular force in difficult times, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his address at the Victory Day Parade.

He emphasized that the Nazis were gathering forces "across Europe" to achieve their criminal goals. "It would seem that Nazi strategists meticulously took everything into account except one thing - what is called the Russian character and fortitude of the Soviet people. These qualities manifest themselves with particular force in the most difficult times for the Fatherland," the president noted.