Russian Financial Monitoring Service lists Ukrainian military spy chief as terrorist

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Service for Financial Monitoring has put the chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov, on the list of terrorists and extremists, the Service wrote on its website on Wednesday.

Kirill Alekseevich Budanov, born on January 4, 1986 in Kiev, is listed by the Service among terrorists and extremists.

Additionally, the list includes Alexey Neizhpapa, commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Sergey Burdenyuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force’s 383rd separate regiment of remotely piloted aircraft, and Nikolay Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, who were charged in absentia by the Russian Investigative Committee for drone attacks on Russian territory.

In August 2020, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky appointed Budanov chief of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate.

In April 2023, the Russian Investigative Committee charged Kirill Budanov in absentia with complicity in the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge. In October 2023, the Russian Investigative Committee charged Budanov and several other Ukrainian military commanders in absentia with masterminding drone attacks on Russian territory between April 2022 and September 2023. On December 14, 2023, Kirill Budanov was placed on the wanted list.