Almost 200 schools to open on September 1 in Kherson Region - governor

GENICHESK, August 19. /TASS/. A total of 198 educational facilities will start operating in the Kherson region on September 1, Acting Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"A total of 198 educational facilities will be working in the Kherson Region starting on September 1, including 88 early childhood institutions, 91 primary and 13 secondary institutions," he said.

Saldo noted that renovations in two schools will be complete before September 1.

"Renovations in 18 primary schools are expected to be complete before the end of 2023," he added.

Earlier, the Ministry of Education of Russia told TASS that 90 schools and 9 secondary education institutions will operate full-time.