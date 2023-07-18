Over 3,000 cars transit via mainland to Crimea after bridge attack

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. More than 3,000 drivers chose the mainland route to Crimea after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, a source in law enforcement bodies to TASS.

"More than 3,000 cars have transited via the mainland to Crimea," the source said.

Moreover, three standing areas in Crimea and Kuban are available for drivers, with around 400 cars, mostly heavy vehicles, on them now.

Two Ukrainian surface drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on Monday night, leaving two adults dead and a child injured. Damage was done to the bridge’s roadway. Russia’s Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case on charges of a terror attack. Traffic along the bridge was suspended in the morning. Rail traffic was resumed by mid-day and a ferry crossing is operating.