100 mln users register for Threads social network with 5 days after launch — web portal

NEW YORK, July 10. /TASS/. The aggregate base of registered users of Threads, a rival social media platform to Twitter by US-based Meta [prohibited in Russia due to designation as extremist - TASS], soared to 100 mln in just the first five days since launching, the Tech Crunch web portal reports, citing Quiver Quantitative service estimates.

The new social network hit this milestone on Monday morning, the web portal reported.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on July 6 that five million users registered on Threads during the first four hours after its launch on July 5.