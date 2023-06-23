Moscow police, FSB operatives detain suspects in setting fire to railway relay panels

MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Transport police officers together with their colleagues from the Federal Security Service (FSB) have detained suspects in the arson of three control and relay panels in the area of Moskva-Tovarnaya, Paveletskaya and Varshavskaya stations, committed for a cash reward, the press service of the Central Federal District’s transport police directorate told TASS.

The police office at the Moscow-Paveletskaya station received a message from railroad workers three control and relay panels in the area of the stations Moscow-Tovarnaya, Paveletskaya and Varshavskaya were on fire. It was found that the fire was caused by arson.

As a result of detective and investigative measures police and FSB operatives identified two suspects and their whereabouts and detained them at one Moscow’s metro stations, the press service said.

The detained men (born in 1995 and 1997) testified they committed the crime for financial reward.

A criminal case was initiated under part 1 of article 267 of the Criminal Code over damage to caused transport vehicles or tracks. Currently, the investigator is considering whether the incident should be interpreted as an act of sabotage, punishable with long prison terms of up to 20 years.