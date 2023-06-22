Russian media watchdog expands list of foreign companies subject to ‘landing’ in country

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Russia’s mass media and telecom watchdog Roskomnadzor has added twelve more foreign web hosting companies to its list of foreign companies subject to "landing" in Russia, the regulator said on its website.

"Roskomnadzor has included twelve foreign web hosting providers on the list of companies subject to ‘landing’," the authority said.

The list of such companies now includes Hetzner Online GmbH, Network Solutions, WPEngine, HostGator.com, Ionos, DreamHost, FastComet, Amazon Web Services, GoDaddy.com, Bluehost, Kamatera, and DigitalOcean.

Inclusion on the "landing" list means that foreign hosting providers must open a representative office in Russia and post an electronic feedback form for Russian users on its website. Companies are also obliged to register a personal account on the watchdog’s website for prompt interaction with government authorities and limit access to information that violates Russian law.