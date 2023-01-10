Azur Air flight to depart for Goa after unplanned landing due to hoax bomb threat

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. An Azur Air flight headed from Moscow to Goa, which made an unplanned landing in India’s state of Gujarat due to a hoax bomb threat, will depart for Goa at 11:00 am Moscow time, an airline spokesperson told TASS.

"The Azur Air flight, which was redirected to Jamnagar Airport, will depart for Goa at 11:00 am Moscow time. The airport’s security services inspected the plane in accordance with the established procedure. Since the process involved certain Indian agencies, it took about nine hours. The threat turned out to be a hoax," the spokesperson said.

Jamnagar Airport is a military airfield that has neither the necessary passenger facilities nor a border crossing point, the airline added.

"The airline’s specialists were negotiating all night about providing hotel rooms to the flight’s passengers but the Indian authorities denied them accommodation, saying that it was impossible for the passengers to go through border control at the airport. However, the passengers were provided with refreshments and meals. The flight is expected to arrive in Goa at 12:30 pm Moscow time," the Azur Air spokesperson noted.