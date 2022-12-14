Russian Embassy in Vilnius receives false bomb threat

VILNIUS, December 14. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Lithuania’s capital received an anonymous bomb threat on Tuesday, according to a daily report by the local police published on Wednesday.

"On Tuesday, the staff of the Russian Embassy received a message that an explosion would occur in the building of the diplomatic mission," the report said.

Following this message, the police inspected the embassy’s premises. No suspicious objects were detected.

The Russian Embassy confirmed the incident to TASS.