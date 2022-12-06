All Russian flu vaccines effective against swine flu — health minister

MOSCOW, December 6. /TASS/. All Russian flu vaccines are effective against swine flu, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"This year, the H1N1 strain is spreading. The vaccines which are being offered this season contain all preventive components for the H1N1 strain. So, vaccination against the flu is recommended and effective," he said.

According to the minister, Russia has enough medicines to treat the flu and coronavirus.

According to Russia’s sanitary watchdog, swine flu cases have been registered in 74 Russian regions.