No decision yet on Russia’s representatives at queen’s funeral — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet decided who will represent Russia at the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS on Saturday.

"No, the protocol procedure, what it will be like, is not yet clear," Peskov said when asked by TASS if it had already been decided who would go to pay last respects to the queen from Russia.

Peskov suggested, "Apparently, they will be organizers’ concerns."

Peskov previously announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal attendance at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was not on the agenda.

Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. She was the longest-ruling monarch in British history - her reign lasted 70 years and seven months. Her eldest son, 73-year-old Charles, became the next monarch, and he will officially reign under the title of His Majesty King Charles III.