Russian philosopher speaks out, slamming murderers of his daughter

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The Russian people cannot be broken so the murderers of Darya Dugina won’t achieve their goals, according to a statement by her father, public figure Alexander Dugin, published by Russian businessman Konstantin Malofeyev on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Dugin stressed that his daughter was "a patriot, a war correspondent, an expert of central channels and a philosopher" while she "never called for violence and war."

He added that "the enemies of Russia killed her in a cowardly and underhanded way." "Yet it is not possible to break us, our people, even with such unbearable strikes. They wanted to suppress our will with bloody terror against the best and the most vulnerable among us. Yet they will fail," he emphasized. "Our hearts yearn not just for revenge or retribution. This is too low, that’s not the Russian way. We need only our Victory… So please, win!" Dugin stated.

On the evening of August 20, a bomb planted in a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado detonated and burst into flames near Bolshiye Vyazemy in the Moscow Region. It was established that an explosive device was placed under the vehicle on the driver’s side. Darya Dugina who was behind the wheel was instantly killed.

On Monday, the FSB Public Relations Center told TASS that the murder of Darya Dugina was solved. According to the agency, it was masterminded by Ukrainian secret services and carried out by Ukrainian citizen Natalya Vovk who escaped to Estonia after committing the crime. Law enforcement told TASS that she would be placed on a wanted list for her extradition to Russia.