COVID-19 situation in North Korea not stabilized yet, borders still closed — ambassador

MSOCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus situation in North Korea has not yet fully stabilized, and the borders remain closed, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora has told TASS.

"North Korea publishes novel coronavirus bulletins on a daily basis. Starting from July 29, the number of new cases stands at zero," he said. "As of early August 2, the country has only 95 patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment. However, it would be too early to say that the situation has fully normalized," the diplomat said.

"Although certain restrictions have been lifted <…> the majority of epidemiological restrictions remain in place," he said. "Disinfection efforts are under way everywhere, and the strict requirement to wear masks is still in force. And, most importantly, the external borders are still closed."