IAEA to evaluate safety of Fukushima treated water before its disposal

TOKYO, February 18. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will provide its final assessment on the safety of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant before it is discharged into the ocean, according to a Friday statement released by the IAEA, following the first mission in Japan to review the safety of the planned release of treated water.

The IAEA stressed that the new Task Force members that visited Japan include specialists from 11 countries, namely: Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, the Marshall Islands, South Korea, Russia, the UK, the US and Vietnam. The final report on the results of the new Task Force’s first mission to Japan, which took place from February 14-18, will be published in two months, the IAEA said.

This Task Force will conduct several more inspections in the current and coming years, and the water from the Fukushima I plant, which is set for discharge, will be independently tested in laboratories in Austria and Monaco using a special system known as ALPS (Advanced Liquid Processing System).