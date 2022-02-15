{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
ARCTIC TODAY

"First learn to be people." 90 year-old surgeon from Arkhangelsk about life, love, work

Viktor Rekhachov is an outstanding doctor who at the age of 90 continues to give consultations and to read lectures
Viktor Rekhachov Vera Kostamo/TASS
Viktor Rekhachov
© Vera Kostamo/TASS

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Viktor Rekhachov is unique. He says the word is confusing to him. He can’t see anything special about himself. Russia’s outstanding doctor at the age of 90 continues to give consultations and to read lectures. He stopped surgeries at the age of 80 - that was his deliberate position. The Rekhachovs are doctors in six generations. The granddaughter is also a surgeon.

Surgery on desk

At the age of seven, Viktor dreamed of sailing - but he was too young. Later on, the dream was to become a miller - he liked how the word sounds. Another dream was to be a military, but doctors misdiagnosed his heart disorder and the dream could not come true. Then, his mom got ill. The boy saw that doctors had rescued her - this understanding was a turning point. In 1949, he took a wooden case and traveled to Arkhangelsk to study medicine there.

He graduated from the medical university and was sent to work in the native village Yemetsk.

- Back then, at the hospital, we did not have electricity or water, and the only surgery light was from a kerosene lamp. We heated sterilizers on kerosene stoves, - the doctor said. - Once, I had to cut a perforated ulcer at a forest office, on just a regular desk, using local anesthetics. It was out of the question to be transporting the patient to the hospital some 30-40 kilometers by a snow road. Luckily, I had instruments, and a scrub nurse was there with me. Those were the conditions in which we had to work.

At the age of 80, he made his last surgery. This decision was quite deliberate - he was giving way to young doctors. Though he said, the hands were firm and he could’ve continued working. Anyway, right now, at the age of 90, he still works. Gives consultations (people may stop him in the street to ask for advice), and reads lectures to other doctors. He prefers to walk to the hospital, never uses the elevator. In his office, we can see very many books, portraits of the most important people: teachers, friends, and wife Emma.

- We’ve met not at a dancing floor; it was during a communist party meeting. I was 28, she was 23 - their joint picture is under the glass on the table. Viktor touches it gently.

They have lived together for 62 years. Have been to half of the countries across the globe - to Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Africa. Wherever they were, the biggest dream was to return home.

- Interestingly, how this "home" changes depending on where you are. When abroad I want to return to Russia, when in Moscow - to Arkhangelsk, and if there - to my native Yemetsk. I lived in the village to the age of 17, and since then at least two months every year I spend in my native house, - Viktor said.

Listen - if you would

Viktor has met a writer, ethnographer, and artist, who lived in Arkhangelsk, - Stepan Pisakhov.

When a student, Viktor lived exclusively on a scholarship. Only rarely he could afford to go to a canteen. One day, all the tables were taken, and the student shared a table with a weird man.

- Long grey hair, cats were fussing around his feet as he treated them. I come and ask if I may take a seat. "Do please, young man."

I can remember clearly. On that day, I had pancakes. I hurried to eat. He was looking at me, and then said: "Excuse me, are you a student?" I told him I studied at the medical university. He began asking questions, and, as if, to teach me. I finished the dish and left, rather irritated, - Viktor said.

Later, Viktor learned who that man was: a true fairy-tale writer. The student had not read his books.

- Next time, I came up to him to share the table. He advised me to watch the world and to learn from other people whatever I did not know, - Viktor said.

During a trip onboard a foreign vessel, Viktor had to present his native town - that was a tradition. The man had Pisakhov’s book. After the presentation, the ship’s captain came up to Viktor and asked for a book - he liked the Northern tales so much.

Artist of one painting

Rekhachov has an ex libris, drawn by artist Nikolay Kislyakov. A snow-covered village, above it shines the clear starry sky and the northern lights, an open book - a symbol of knowledge, to the right from it - the life tree, to the left from it - surgical tools: a scalpel and tweezers.

- Nikolay is the author of the well-known picture of young Lomonosov. He told me: "Here, Viktor, is what my life is like: people know me by just one painting, and now imagine - I made it when I was a graduate." By the way, the old man said that in that picture, behind the future scientist, the artist drew his father.

The village on the ex libris is not Yemetsk. The artist was trying hard, and anyway, he painted his own native village.

The art of hands

- Surgeons must take decisions quickly. You don’t have the luxury of saying: "I’ll think about it tomorrow."

A woman was hit by a tractor, her shin and foot were crushed. The doctor faced a choice: an amputation or an attempt to restore the disfigured leg. He chose the second option. The patient recovered, with just a slight limp.

- The bravery of a surgeon cannot be compared with that of a military or stunt. They risk their lives. Surgeons risk the lives of their patients. This explains the saying: the surgeon dies with his every passed patient. The ongoing tension - psychological and physical, work beyond hours, sleepless nights - it’s a tough job, - he said.

One day, at a lumber mill, a stack of planks fell on a woman. It was an emergency call, but it was impossible to get there quickly through the spring mud. The team was given a helicopter. They’ve made it. The only suitable landing site was the school football field. Children were playing there and the helicopter could not land — the kids could not understand they were to move away. Victor and the nurse had to jump off, carrying all the tools.

- Surgery is a science, a skill, and an art. Talent is above all. Though not only it. A doctor must always be in the operating room, take extra hours, learn. This is why Professor Orlov used to say: "No surgeons grow from sciatic bumps," - Viktor told us.

Rekhachov has been decorated with an award For Devotion to Profession. Viktor smiled at the title, asking: "Isn’t it vice versa?" He has been in the profession for more than 60 years.

- Surgery is also called "the art of hands." Hands must work in addition to the brain. We all need to be taught to play the piano. And still, some will be able only to press a few keys, but others will be playing like (Sviatoslav) Richter. The Northerners have a saying: "The same bands, but different hands." In surgery, it’s absolutely true, - Rekhachov said.

Surgery and soul

And yet, the art of hands and the art of mind are not enough, the doctor said adding - any surgeon must have a deep professional charm, a big human caring for patients. Here, he remembered the founder of the Russian surgery: "All those getting prepared to become useful citizens, at first must learn to be people."

- Can a doctor even think or ask: "How will it pay?" The first thing to have in mind is - what can I give to the patient, - the surgeon said. He always gives free consultations. In case he is uncertain about something, he addresses the pupils, remembers the advice by writer Pisakhov.

In the office, behind the glass of a bookcase is a picture. A penguin jumps off the ice, and at that moment it seems flying.

- I’ve brought this picture from Norway. I liked it a lot. Penguins do not fly, and this one - does "fly." Just like in life: in certain situations, people can do the impossible.

And the rest (in that picture other birds are watching the penguin) can see: he did manage, thus we are also capable.

What is China’s Lantern Festival and how is it celebrated?
The holiday involves lighting a colorful lantern and having a family dinner
Read more
Russia still has chance to reach consensus on security guarantees, says Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of "consistent explanatory work" on corresponding matters
Read more
Ukraine’s army getting prepared to sending assault force to LPR - LPR official
The situation in Donbass deteriorated dramatically on January 9, when Ukrainian troops resumed shelling along the entire contact line after a lengthy ceasefire
Read more
Bundestag deputy views Russian demands for NATO’s non-expansion as understandable
Sevim Dagdelen said that the Cabinet needs to pursue its efforts to provide security guarantees for all parties and refrain from saber-rattling
Read more
Russia makes no military preparations, military drills to end as planned — senior MP
According to Konstantin Kosachev, the Russian security guarantee initiatives have already had their role, ‘shaking up’ Western partners, "making them comprehend the situation as a whole, not just its individual segments that are more advantageous for the West"
Read more
US fanning tension around Ukraine due to domestic political reasons - Russian diplomat
According to Dmitry Polynaksy, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield "burnt all her bridges of escape"
Read more
Kiev ready to address security guarantees in different formats, says president
Zelensky thanked Biden for the unwavering support of the United States for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine
Read more
Issue of Ukraine’s membership in any alliances not on agenda — German chancellor
The freedom of the choice of alliances, the fundamental Helsinki principles cannot be a subject for discussion, Olaf Scholz also pointed out
Read more
Biden, Putin agree for US, Russia to maintain contact - US official
The two presidents agreed that our teams will stay engaged in the days ahead, a senior US administration official said
Read more
Reports of explosion in Donetsk not confirmed
The situation is calm in Donetsk, a source in the law enforcement agencies of the Donetsk People’s Republic says
Read more
Zelensky: big business tycoons, diplomats make mistake by leaving Ukraine
The Ukrainian president stressed that his own family remained in Kiev
Read more
Rally in Russia’s support held in front of Russia’s embassy in Slovakia
According to Zhitnyuk, about 100 activists took part in the rally
Read more
French figure skaters set new world record in rhythm dance at 2022 Beijing Olympics
Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron claimed a new world record with a score of 90.83
Read more
Ukrainian MP reports possible suspension of air service over Ukraine on Monday
According to him, the owners of leased planes are already forbidding their aircraft to enter Ukraine’s air space
Read more
Large-scale movements of troops observed in Ukraine near DPR and LPR — Kremlin spokesman
On February 11, Kiev requested Russia provide, within 48 hours, explanations concerning its "military activities" in areas adjacent to Ukraine’s borders, including in Crimea
Read more
Donetsk leader sees possibility of requesting Russian help
Pushilin added that, according to the DPR intelligence, hundreds of Polish and US mercenaries are arriving at the line of contact
Read more
Putin to endorse Russia’s reaction to US, NATO responses at appropriate moment — Kremlin
Earlier on Monday, the Russian President discussed this issue with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Read more
Ukraine police announces heavy security measures across country from February 14
"The heavy security isn’t another reason for panic," the police said
Read more
West’s response in case of Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine will be severe — Blinken
If Moscow chooses the path of aggression and further invades Ukraine, the response of the United States and our allies will be swift, US Secretary of State said
Read more
Russia’s deputy UN envoy sees possibility of US invading Ukraine
Some reasonable people were hoping US-fanned hysteria was waning, Dmitry Polyansky noted
Read more
Russia hands note to US military attache over submarine incident near Kuril Islands
The representative of the US Department of Defense was informed that the US submarine’s actions are assessed as a blatant violation of international law
Read more
Top British diplomat refused to recognize Voronezh and Rostov as part of Russia — source
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions
Read more
Artillery troops bombard illegal armed gangs in Russia-Belarus joint military drills
3
Read more
Putin discussed Ukraine with Macron, Biden
The Russian leader reminded his counterparts that the West does not do enough to force Ukraine to perform the Minsk Agreements
Read more
Moscow to react soon to West’s response on security proposals, says Kremlin aide
The two presidents agreed that Moscow will carefully study the views that Biden expressed
Read more
Kiev mayor approves evacuation plan for Ukrainian capital
City services are already working to prevent an emergency situation of a military nature, Vitaly Klichko noted
Read more
Biden tells allies Russia may attack Ukraine on February 16 - paper
According to Politico, the US leader told his counterparts that, in US opinion, the ‘invasion’ could be preceded by missile strikes and cyber attacks
Read more
Approval of Sputnik V vaccine by WHO imminent — expert
Earlier, Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister said that Serbia would ink an agreement with Russia to purchase one million doses of Sputnik Light
Read more
Biden-Putin phone call ends
The White House has not provided any details of the conversation yet
Read more
Kiev moves western weapons to Donbass — Donetsk leader
Accroding to Denis Pushilin, the situation looks unstable in general
Read more
US submarine detected by anti-sub aircraft, Pacific fleet submarine - source
According to the source, the submarine’s coordinates were transmitted to the group of warships led by the Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, with the Russian multi-purpose ship undertaking all the necessary actions on the protection of Russia’s state border
Read more
DPR head says 130 mass graves of people killed during Ukraine’s aggression were found
Authorities started a criminal probe, Denis Pushilin informed
Read more
Kiev requests meeting with Russia and Vienna Document signatories within 48 hours
Read more
Ukraine’s pledge not to join NATO would facilitate security talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Ukrainian Constitution "identifies very different aims"
Read more
OSCE SMM says its monitors will continue to work in 10 Ukrainian cities
According to earlier media reports, several countries have decided to relocate their OSCE monitors
Read more
Western states want to spark conflict in Ukraine but not to fight themselves — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, as soon as "these screams about war in Ukraine" calm down for a moment, "a signal comes from America, and this hysteria begins to get fueled; that is, it is clear who needs this war"
Read more
"Appropriate means" used against US submarine in Russian waters — defense ministry
A nuclear-powered submarine belonging to the US Navy defied the warnings to leave Russia’s territorial waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Read more
State Duma to consider two competing appeals to president on Donbass — speaker
The State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots on Monday supported both versions of the appeal
Read more
US submarine did not enter Russian territorial waters, the Pentagon says
There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters, US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, the US Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told
Read more
Foreign Ministry knows better how Truss’ geography blunder may affect talks — Kremlin
Earlier, Liz Truss said that the UK would never recognize Moscow’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov regions
Read more
Brazil’s president names priority areas of cooperation with Russia
Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow is planned for February 15-17
Read more
US military attache summoned to Russian Defense Ministry over submarine incident
Virginia-class US nuclear-powered submarine was detected on Saturday morning near the Pacific Fleet’s drills near Urup Island of the Kuril Chain
Read more
Probability of hostilities outbreak between Russia and Ukraine extremely low - expert
Russian leaders confirm absence of any aggressive plans regarding Ukraine at all levels during several months, head of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov added
Read more
EU will not impose preventive sanctions against Russia due to some EU countries — expert
The alignment of forces on the issue of sanctions against Russia has not fundamentally changed since 2014, Dmitry Suslov notes
Read more
Ukraine sending S-300 battalion to Donbass to gear up for offensive, says DPR brass
In addition, according to Eduard Basurin, troops from the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade are being deployed to Donbass from the Kharkov Region under the guise of drills
Read more
Putin, Scholz to deliberate over Nord Stream 2 and Ukraine crisis
The German Chancellor will visit Moscow on February 15
Read more
Russia implementing gas contacts with Austria in good faith — economy minister
According to the Austrian minister, Austria has enough of gas supplied from Russia because, unlike Germany, it has long-term contracts
Read more
US instructs NATO countries to procrastinate on Donbass talks — Russian official
On Thursday, the Normandy Quartet’s political advisers held nine hours of talks in Berlin which failed to produce a joint document
Read more
The West does not need cause for sanctions against Russia - Foreign Ministry
Russia has already been living for a decade in the phase of active sanctions, while there were indirect sanctions before, concealed as lists, threats of stop lists and pinpoint sequestration, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Zelensky asks for proof of invasion of Ukraine allegedly planned for February 16
In addition, he said that there is too much information on the subject in the public space
Read more
Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era
Read more