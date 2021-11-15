WHO may certify Sputnik V in near future, Russian Health Minister says

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. The certification of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the World Health Organization (WHO) is possible in the near future, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said in an interview with TASS. According to him, the WHO has a positive attitude, there is no politics or prejudice involved.

"There was a number of administrative procedures that needed to be done. Then the vaccine can go along its way, get certified. Our colleagues in the WHO have a positive attitude. I assure you, there is no politics or prejudice involved. This involves a complicated bureaucratic system with its own rules and protocols. Nobody questions the effectiveness of Sputnik yet it is necessary to observe certain formalities," the health minister said.

Speaking of forecasts, Murashko noted: "It is clear that this is in the near future but why should I speculate, name any specific dates? The Health Ministry is not the applicant, it is not us applying for certification." He also explained that it is necessary to understand that there are two different procedures concerning Sputnik V - one involves the WHO’s approval of using the vaccine on the market. "Here it needs to be confirmed that the jab is safe for people, is not a danger to others." "The second protocol is the technical part concerning vaccination certificates, their mutual recognition. What will they look like - a paper document or an electronic carrier with a QR code? All of this needs to be legally established," he said.

The health minister also added that, according to foreign experts, the plants producing the vaccine had to implement a number of measures with regards to industrial standards. "Now a final report should be presented. I saw it, it is very substantial," he concluded.

On October 1, following his meeting with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Murashko stated that all obstacles preventing Sputnik V’s certification by the WHO had been removed. To date, the WHO has recommended seven vaccines for emergency use, the applications for the certification of another 13 jabs, including Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona, are still pending.