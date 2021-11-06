Vaccination rates in Russia up 4-5-fold due to encouraging measures, says minister

RYAZAN, November 6. /TASS/. The rates of vaccination against the coronavirus infection rose roughly 4-5-fold in Russia after encouraging measures were introduced, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said during a working trip to Russia’s Ryazan Region on Saturday.

"The measures that have been introduced, including on promoting vaccination among the population, have worked as well. We see that the total number of patients has climbed almost 4-5-fold, the rates are very good," he said.

There are currently 975,123 active coronavirus cases in Russia. As of November 6, the number of confirmed cases was up by 41,335 in one day, the highest daily rise since the pandemic started. The total number of cases has reached 8,755,930.