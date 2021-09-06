Telecom watchdog blocks Smart Voting site for links with extremist organization

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russia's telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor has restricted access to the Smart Voting website for its links with an extremist organization.

"Roskomnadzor has restricted access to the aforesaid site, because it is being used for continuing the activity and holding events by an extremist organization," the watchdog's press-service said, when asked for a comment regarding the blocking of the Smart Voting site.

The press-service said that the watchdog acted on the basis of instructions from the Prosecutor-General's Office to limit access to resources linked with the Anti-Corruption Foundation (recognized in Russia as a foreign agent NGO and an extremist organization).

The Moscow City Court on June 9 pronounced a verdict on its elimination and a ban on its activity, because the organization and its participants were involved in extremist activity.