One in three Ukrainians regrets collapse of the Soviet Union, suggests survey

KIEV, August 19. /TASS/. One in three Ukrainians regrets the collapse of the Soviet Union, an opinion poll published on Thursday by the Rating pollster suggests.

"Thirty-two percent of those polled regret the disintegration of the USSR. Sixty-one percent think the opposite. Another 7% found it difficult to answer the question," the report said.

According to the pollster, residents of Ukraine’s southeast and people of the older generation are mostly among those regretting the fall of the USSR. The share of those nostalgic about the USSR is over 50% in the areas of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions under the control of Kiev.

Meanwhile, the least inclined to bring back the old times are the residents of the Ternopol Region (13%), the Ivanovo-Frankovsk Region (12%) and the Lvov region (10%). In Kiev, the share of the respondents feeling sorry over the collapse of the Soviet Union was 20%, while in the Kiev Region it was 26%.

The poll was carried out from July 20 to August 9 and involved 20,000 people over the age of 16.