Over 184,000 Ukrainians granted Russian citizenship in January-June 2021

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. More than 184,000 Ukrainian nationals received Russian passports from January to June 2021, according to official statistics released by the Russian interior ministry on Friday.

"Over this period, as many as 184,385 Ukrainian nationals were granted Russian citizenship. Some 16,000 more Ukrainians received permanent resident permits and 7,600 more were granted temporary residence permits," the ministry said, not specifying however how many of them are people living in the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

In all, 351,670 foreigners were granted Russian passports in January-June 2021. Most of them are Ukrainians. They are followed by Tajik nationals - more than 44,000, and Kazakh citizens - around 23,000.