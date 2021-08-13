Vityaz-Aero banned from carriage of passengers after Mi-8 helicopter crash — authorities

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency has restricted the operator's certificate of the Vityaz-Aero airline after the crash of the Mi-8 helicopter in Kamchatka, banning the transport of passengers. The airline retains permission for cargo transportation and the execution of ambulance flights, the press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency told reporters.

"The Federal Air Transport Agency has introduced restrictions to the operator's certificate of Vityaz-Aero airline. The commercial transportation of passengers is limited, while the airline can continue to carry out cargo transportation and provide other aviation work, including sanitary aviation services," the agency noted.

On August 12, a Mi-8 helicopter of the Vityaz-Aero Airline carrying three crewmembers and 13 passengers crashed into a lake in the Kronotsky Nature Reserve in Kamchatka. Eight people were rescued while eight have been listed as missing for the second day in a row. Investigators have opened a criminal case into the crash.