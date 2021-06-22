Moscow mayor announces new Covid restrictions, all restaurants to be Covid-free

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Tuesday announced more coronavirus restrictions in the Russian capital. Starting from next Monday, June 28, all cafes and restaurants should practically become Covid-free zones.

Moreover, any mass events with the capacity of over 500 people are cancelled starting from June 22 unless they are held in Covid-free zones.

Only people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, have had COVID-19 in the last 6 months or have negative PCR tests effective for three days are cleared to dine outside. They will have to prove it with a special QR code which will be available starting from June 25. "No paper documents or certificates will be accepted," Sobyanin warned.