Only some categories of residents need to maintain high antibodies against COVID — expert

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Only those with high social activity as well as the staff of the "red zones" in medical institutions have to maintain a high level of antibodies against the coronavirus infection, Director General of the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center Aydar Ishmukhametov reported at the 9th international congress on efficient management in healthcare on Thursday.

"We talk a lot about the antibody titer. Yet we are different, not only from the point of view of the immune system but also with regards to our social lives. If a person has a rather isolated lifestyle and is not socially active, I don’t think that one should strive for a constantly high antibody titer, this is not natural for a human body. With regards to the ‘red zone’ and high social communication, then, I think, it is needed," the scientist said.

According to him, in order to answer the question of whether the constantly high antibody titer is needed, one has to take into account one’s habits, age, and the presence of concomitant diseases.

"One shouldn’t forget that we don’t quite know yet whether the body will always readily respond to additional [exposure]. <...> If, for example, there will be an active development in the fall or next year, let’s leave a surplus of ‘immunological reactivity’," the expert said.

On February 19, the Russian Healthcare Ministry certified the whole-virion inactivated CoviVac vaccine, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences. Either artificially weakened viruses incapable of causing a disease or dead (inactivated) viruses are used in whole-virion vaccines.