Two ethnic villages in northern Krasnoyarsk Region due by November

KRASNOYARSK, May 18. /TASS/. First ethnic villages in north of the Krasnoyarsk Region will be organized by late November in Evenkia’s Surinda and in Taimyr’s Volochanka, the region’s Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Tsykalov told TASS.

The Krasnoyarsk Region has been working on ethnic villages in compliance with an order by Governor Alexander Uss, in which he stressed the importance of keeping tradition lifestyles of the indigenous peoples and developing their traditional occupations.

"The first ethnic villages in Surinda and Volochanka will be ready before November 30, 2021," Tsykalov said, adding during the summer navigation all necessary equipment and construction materials would be brought there.

Surinda will have new experimental housing, adapted to the Arctic conditions, as well as a new school and a club, a post office, a medical station, and housing and communication infrastructures. The village will be a model, and its experience will be used in other villages in Evenkia. Another direction in the village would be to build facilities to produce national outfits, footwear, mittens, sleds, hunting skis and souvenirs. Volochanka will have a new musk ox farm.

Surinda’s population is about 450 people - they are mostly the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples. The village is a center of the taiga deer herding. Volochanka’s population is about 500 people - also mostly the North’s low-numbered indigenous peoples.