Russia records 8,115 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 8,115 to 4,896,842 in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

According to data from the crisis center, the coronavirus growth rate stands at 0.17%.

The rate is the lowest in the Altai and Magadan regions (0.02%) and the Tuva region (0.03%).

In particular, 717 coronavirus cases were reported in St. Petersburg in the past day, 657 in the Moscow Region, 205 in the Rostov Region, 132 in the Voronezh Region and 124 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

There are currently 272,951 active coronavirus cases in Russia.

Recoveries

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 7,009 to 4,509,915 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday.

According to data from the crisis center, 92.1% of coronavirus patients have recovered in Russia.

In particular, 809 recoveries were confirmed in St. Petersburg in the past day, 502 in the Moscow Region, 189 in the Rostov Region, 183 in the Pskov Region and 135 in the Krasnodar Region.

Fatalities

Russia has documented 329 deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours compared to 321 the day before, bringing the overall death toll to 113,976, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Tuesday.

The preliminary lethality rate has risen to 2.33%, the data provided by the center suggests.

In the past 24 hours, 35 deaths were documented in St. Petersburg, 15 in the Samara Region, 14 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 13 in the Perm Region, 12 in the Krasnodar Region.