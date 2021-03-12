Kremlin notes increased number of attacks on its website lately

MOSCOW, March 12. /TASS/. The number of cyber attacks on the Kremlin website has risen lately, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

When asked whether it was possible to determine if there were indeed technical difficulties in operation of websites of the Kremlin and other state agencies, he said, "There were no difficulties. Everything was working fine for me."

At the same time, he confirmed that the number of attacks on the Kremlin website had increased lately.

"Yes, it grows all the time. We have mirrors activating there, there were a couple of DDoS attacks, the ones that cannot be carried out in Russia, no one is even capable of it here," Peskov stressed.

On March 10, the Kremlin representatives could not confirm that websites of Russia’s state agencies experiences glitches but conceded that it was possible. He decided to check reporters’ claims that the Kremlin website could not be accessed at the time of his briefing. "No, I can open everything. I am checking the government [website] now, I am at the computer. No, everything works," he said. "I just tried it, and everything works for me."

Earlier, reports emerged that websites of a number of websites of Russian state ministries and agencies went down. In particular, TASS correspondents checked that the websites of the government, Kremlin, Investigative Committee, media watchdog, Economic Development Ministry, Security Council and Industry and Trade Ministry. Moreover, glitches were also recorded on the websites of the State Duma (lower house of parliament) and the Interior Ministry, however, they were fixed later. Users also said there were troubles with operation of Russia’s Internet provider, Rostelecom.