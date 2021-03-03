Health minister emphasizes need to observe protective measures to prevent third virus wave

NOVOSIBIRSK, March 3. /TASS/. Russians need to continue wearing face masks and observe other protective measures in order to prevent a third coronavirus wave, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko told reporters during a working trip to Novosibirsk on Wednesday.

"Instead of just waiting for a third wave, we need to prevent it by taking a set of steps, including vaccination. There is a need to wear masks and maintain social distancing until herd immunity is fully formed, as well as to observe other measures recommended by Rospotrebnazdor [Russia’s consumer health watchdog]. We would like people to realize their responsibility," Murashko pointed out.

The health minister noted that people over the age of 60 tended to contract the most severe forms of the virus and should be prioritized for vaccination.

The number of new infections has been declining for the past few weeks, Murashko added. He emphasized that the situation would depend on "the measures that are being taken," including people’s efforts to ensure their own safety.

Herd immunity

Herd immunity to the coronavirus infection may form in Russia by July 2021, Mikhail Murashko said. "According to delivery schedules and vaccination schedules we plan that the formation [of herd immunity] will be complete in the first six months, July included. In general, the plan has been shaped and the production [of a vaccine] to date is developing," he said during a working visit to Novosibirsk.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova in an interview with TASS stated that the 60% level of herd immunity against the coronavirus necessary for a complete lifting of restrictions may form by August if vaccination continues at the current pace. According to her, if the rate of vaccination increases, it may happen earlier.

Coronavirus pandemic

According to the latest statistics, over 114.1 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 2.5 mln deaths have been reported.

According to Russia’s federal anti-coronavirus crisis center, 4,268,215 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country so far, with 3,838,040 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 86,896 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.