Important to persuade Russians to inoculate against COVID-19, says vaccine developer

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gintsburg has stated that it is necessary to convince Russians that inoculation against coronavirus is important.

"Another issue is that people should realize that the only way to keep safe from this infection is to get vaccinated. And all these claims that "it won’t touch me" or "I will have a light form and develop immunity" are simply scientifically unsound," he said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel, part of which was aired on Monday.