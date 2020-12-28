Important to persuade Russians to inoculate against COVID-19, says vaccine developer

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Director of the Gamaleya National Research Center Alexander Gintsburg has stated that it is necessary to convince Russians that inoculation against coronavirus is important.
"Another issue is that people should realize that the only way to keep safe from this infection is to get vaccinated. And all these claims that "it won’t touch me" or "I will have a light form and develop immunity" are simply scientifically unsound," he said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel, part of which was aired on Monday.
To date, two domestic vaccines against the coronavirus have been registered in Russia, a vaccine developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and a vaccine by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. Soon the registration of a third vaccine is possible, developed by the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products of the Russian Academy of Sciences.