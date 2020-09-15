Double tests confirm former COVID-19 patients pose no risks to others after recovery

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. There are no reasons for establishing special requirements for or imposing restrictions on those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19, because the absence of the virus is confirmed by two negative tests, the chief specialist for infectious diseases of Russia’s Health Ministry, Professor Vladimir Chulanov, told TASS on Tuesday.
"Currently there is no convincing proof those who have recovered from the disease emit the virus for a long time after convalescence. As a rule, no virus is detected after recovery, which is confirmed by double tests. For this reason, there are no reasons for posing special requirements for or imposing restrictions on such people," Chulanov said.
Earlier, the chief of Russia’s consumer rights watchdog Anna Popova said that according to foreign specialists those who have recovered from the disease may emit the virus for another 90 days. In Russia, there have been cases of recovered patients emitting the virus for 48 days.
To date, 1,073,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 884,305 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 18,785 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.