Double tests confirm former COVID-19 patients pose no risks to others after recovery

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. There are no reasons for establishing special requirements for or imposing restrictions on those who have recovered from the novel coronavirus infection COVID-19, because the absence of the virus is confirmed by two negative tests, the chief specialist for infectious diseases of Russia’s Health Ministry, Professor Vladimir Chulanov, told TASS on Tuesday.

"Currently there is no convincing proof those who have recovered from the disease emit the virus for a long time after convalescence. As a rule, no virus is detected after recovery, which is confirmed by double tests. For this reason, there are no reasons for posing special requirements for or imposing restrictions on such people," Chulanov said.