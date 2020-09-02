Russians over 60 can take part in clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russians over 60 years of age will be able to take part in the post-registration clinical trials of the Russian-made COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, Russian Health Ministry Aide Alexey Kuznetsov told TASS on Wednesday.

"Citizens over 18 years of age are allowed to take part in the large-scale post-registration clinical trials of the Gam-COVID-Vac vaccine (Sputnik V) against the COVID-19 coronavirus infection developed by the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry. There is no maximum age restriction for volunteers," he said.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin informed that persons over 18 years of age would be allowed to take part in the clinical trials of the vaccine in Moscow. The vaccine’s directions for use inform that it is can be used by people aged 18-60.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko informed that the vaccine created by the N. F. Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology had shown its effectiveness and safety on the outcomes of clinical trials. It was created on a platform that had been used for the development of a number of other vaccines. On August 15, the Russian Health Ministry announced the launch of vaccine production.

Earlier, director of the Gamaleya Research Center Alexander Ginzburg informed TASS that vaccination of volunteers during the post-registration trials would begin on September 5-7.