Ireland’s McGregor offers condolences over death of Khabib Nurmagomedov’ father

TASS, July 3. Conor McGregor, a renowned Irish professional mixed martial arts fighter and boxer, has expressed condolences to Russia’s UFC Reigning Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family over the death of his father and coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

"The loss of a father, a coach, and a dedicated supporter of the sport. Condolences and rest in peace Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov," he wrote on his Twitter account on Friday.

In October 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor during the UFC 229 tournament in Las Vegas, defending his lightweight title with a choke in the 4th round of the fight. The bout was followed by a mass brawl between the fighters’ teams. McGregor has repeatedly thrown insulting remarks in respect of his rival and his father.

The news about Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s death came earlier on Friday. Back on June 22, Khabib Nurmagomedov said his father was in hospital in serious condition after catching the coronavirus infection. He said his father had survived the coronavirus infection but was suffering from its consequences. Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was initially taken to hospital with pneumonia but later had a stroke and spent a week on life support.

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was born in 1962 in the village of Sildi in Russia’s North Caucasian Republic of Dagestan. He was the holder of numerous sports titles. He was senior coach of Dagestan’s combat sambo team and trained 18 combat sambo world champions.