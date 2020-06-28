Putin pledged program for modernization of primary care system will be implemented

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has pledged the program for the modernization of the country’s primary medical care system will be implemented.

"The program for the modernization of the primary medical care system is still topical. And we will implement it," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel on Sunday.

When asked whether the country has enough money to fund this program, the president recalled that a lot of funds had been spent to combat the coronavirus epidemic. "What has been done to combat the coronavirus infection was not a temporary measure. I recommended many of our colleagues in regions to keep it in place," he added.