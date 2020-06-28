Putin calls on world to unite efforts for effective anti-coronavirus fight

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. For an effective anti-coronavirus fight the world community should unite efforts rather than slap mutual accusations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 television.

"In order to effectively combat the epidemic, we need to unite efforts rather than slap accusations against each other. This is an assassination attempt using absolutely wrong means," the president said.

"I’m deeply convinced that there is the need to do what could enable us to get rid of this threat. We will succeed here on this path rather than on the path of confrontation," the Russian leader noted.