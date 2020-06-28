Pandemic confirmed choice of candidates for top posts was right - Putin

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said over the past months of coronavirus pandemic he was not disappointed with any officials who had been earlier appointed to the top posts.

"No," Putin said in an interview with "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" program on Rossiya-1 television when asked whether he was dissatisfied with any officials during the coronavirus pandemic. "Many colleagues started fulfilling their duties at the highest state positions very recently, but the choice turned out to be right."

The new Russian cabinet led by Mikhail Mishustin was formed in January 2020.