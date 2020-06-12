Russians should continue to wear masks to prevent coronavirus spread - Murashko

MOSCOW, June 12. / TASS /. Russians should continue to wear masks to prevent new coronavirus infection, despite the removal of restrictions, said Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko in an interview on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Friday.

"The mask regime should be maintained. We see today that the reproduction rate of [virus] even in quiet regions is floating," said he.

According to the minister, the test results indicate that a certain amount of people with specific immunity live in Russia, but population immunity has not yet been formed. "But so far it’s too early to talk about lifting restrictions, about switching to a normal, calm lifestyle," he added.

In Russia, according to the data of the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 511,423 cases of infection were registered, 269,370 people recovered, and 6,715 people died.