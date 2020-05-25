After 28 days on lung ventilator 94-year-old COVID-19 patient to undergo rehabilitation

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Doctors at the infection hospital in the Kommunarka neighborhood outside Moscow have transferred to the rehabilitation block a 94-year-old COVID-19 patient, who has spent nearly one month on a lung ventilator, the hospital’s chief doctor, Denis Protsenko, said on his Facebook page.

"After more than 40 days in intensive care, including 28 days on the lung ventilator, the 94-year-old patient can breathe. We are beginning the next rehabilitation stage," Protsenko said.

According to the latest statistics, over 5,513,300 people have been infected worldwide and more than 346,800 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 353,427 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 118,798 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,633 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.