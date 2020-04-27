Over 390 pregnant women in Russia diagnosed with coronavirus infection

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. More than 390 pregnant women in Russia have been diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, with more than 270 of them living in Moscow, Leila Adamyan, chief obstetrician-gynecologist of the Russian Health Ministry, said on Monday.

"By today, as many as 394 pregnant women in Russia have confirmed coronavirus infection. A total of 276 of them live in Moscow. Luckily, they have no serious complications," she said in an interview with the Internet hotline set up by the Russian government to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

To date, a total of 87,147 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,346 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 794 fatalities nationwide.