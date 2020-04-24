More than 40% of Moscow’s health service involved in fighting COVID-19

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. More than 40% of Moscow’s health-service has been reconfigured to fight against the coronavirus infection, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasiya Rakova said on the federal Channel 1 in an interview on Friday morning.

"Everybody works at full capacity: the doctors, medical nurses and support personnel. All of them are real heroes of this day. More than 40% of Moscow’s health service is involved in this effort. All other doctors, too, are faced with the constant risk of contracting potentially infected people," Rakova said.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Thursday said that tens of thousands of medical workers were fighting against the coronavirus.

To date, according to the federal anti-coronavirus center Moscow has registered nearly 34,000 coronavirus infection cases. Nearly 2,500 patients have recovered. The novel coronavirus has claimed 37 lives over the past 24 hours to take the total death toll to 325.