Attempts at hushing up Nazi crimes inadmissible and immoral - Putin

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Attempts at hushing up crimes of the Nazi are inadmissible and immoral, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a greeting message to the participants in the Memory Custodian memorial event in Moscow timed to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"Holocaust is one of the most tragic and atrocious pages in world history. There is no period of limitation for the crimes of the Nazi and their henchmen. There is neither forgiving nor forgetting them. Any attempts at hushing up those things, at rewriting history at inadmissible and immoral," the message says.

"Our common duty is to keep and pass over to future generations the truth about the most sanguinary war of the 20th century, about millions of people massacred in gas chambers, tortured to death in extermination camps and ghettos, killed by diseases and hunger. The truth that these unimaginable atrocities were stopped by the Red Army that defeated Nazism, saved not only the Jewish people but other peoples of the planet from extermination and oppression," it stressed.

Holocaust Remembrance Week is being held in Russia from January 20 through February 2, 2020, for the six time. The Memory Custodian prize awarding ceremony is held on January 26 at Moscow’s Helikon Opera, for the second time.

International Holocaust Remembrance Day is marked on January 27 under a United Nations resolution to commemorate the tragedy of Holocaust during World War II. On this day in 1945, Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi concentration and death camp located in Poland, was liberated by the Red Army. More than 1.1 million people, of whom some one million were Jews, were massacred in this death camp alone. In all, according to historians, the overall number of Holocaust victims exceeds six million.