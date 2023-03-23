North Korea tested robotic sub capable of causing ‘radioactive tsunami’ - state radio

TOKYO, March 24. /TASS/. On March 21, North Korea tested a nuclear-capable robotic sub, which can cause a ‘super-powerful radioactive tsunami’ when exploding, North Korea’s state-run Voice of Korea radio said on Friday.

"This secret weapon is a nuclear-capable unmanned underwater assault craft. Its mission is to travel under water in secret and to perform an underwater explosion, creating a super-powerful radioactive tsunami and destroying the adversary’s ships and ports," the radio reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the trials. According to the report, he "warned the United States and South Korea about the need to stop reckless drills near North Korea.".

On March 22, North Korea tested Hwasal strategic cruise missiles carrying warheads imitating a nuclear charge, radio reported. According to the report, Wednesday’s launches were aimed at "teaching the sequence and process of a tactical nuclear assault to military units that have strategic cruise missiles in service."

Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 cruise missiles were fired during the exercise. One of them was blown up at the altitude of 600 meters to "test reliability of systems that control a nuclear explosion.".