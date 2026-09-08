Russia develops carbon-fiber antenna for space, drones

KRASNOYARSK, September 8. /TASS/. Specialists at the Krasnoyarsk-based M.F. Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology have developed innovative antenna reflectors using carbon-fiber composite for use in the space industry and unmanned aerial vehicle systems, the university’s press service told TASS.

"Undergraduate and graduate students at the M.F. Reshetnev Siberian State University of Science and Technology have developed innovative antenna reflectors made of carbon-fiber composite. The development is designed for use in the space industry, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) systems, and radars. Traditional metal antennas are inferior to composite ones in a number of parameters critical for space applications. "Carbon fiber-reinforced plastic (a composite material - TASS) possesses high rigidity with minimal density, a thermal expansion coefficient that is practically zero, and resistance to vacuum and radiation," the press service stated.

According to the university, these properties of carbon fiber ensure the reflector’s dimensional stability under extreme temperature fluctuations – from minus 150 to plus 150 degrees Celsius. The project leader, university graduate student Artem Kharebin, said that a patent had already been granted for the invention. "The carbon-fiber composite reflector solves two key problems: reducing the spacecraft’s mass – every kilogram in orbit costs a fortune – and maintaining dimensional stability under temperature fluctuations. Our production model is ready for implementation," Kharebin said.

The innovation’s demand in the rocket and space industry has already been confirmed. "The students received the implementation certificate from Krasmash JSC (Krasnoyarsk Machine-Building Plant). The document was signed by the chief engineer of the information and computing systems production department," the university added.

About university

The Siberian State University of Science and Technology named after Academician M.F. Reshetnev (Reshetnev University) was founded in 2016. The university is a leading educational and research center engaged in development in the fields of space technology, satellite manufacturing, forestry and chemical technologies, as well as telecommunications.